US Supreme Court sides with college athletes against NCAA
- Published
The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of student athletes in a compensation row with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
In a unanimous decision, the court said limits on education-related benefits for athletes cannot be enforced.
Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and scholarship money is capped at the cost of attendance.
The NCAA defended the rules as necessary to protect the distinction between amateur and professional sport.
College sports in the US generated $18.9bn (£13.6bn) in 2019, according to the NCAA, but athletes are unpaid.
On Monday, the high court ruled that the NCAA's curbs on non-cash payments, including benefits like computers and musical instruments, violates a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act - meant to outlaw monopolies in business.
The NCAA, the main governing body of US collegiate sports, hosts 90 championships in 24 sports, which see more than 57,000 total participants each year.