Vice-President Kamala Harris to make first trip to border
- Published
US Vice-President Kamala Harris will on Friday make her first trip to the US southern border since taking office.
She has faced questions about why she has not visited the border since the White House assigned her in March to address the "root causes" of migration.
The visit was announced a week after former President Donald Trump said he would go to the border on 30 June.
The number of undocumented migrants reaching the US-Mexico border is at the highest level in more than 20 years.
Ms Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to White House officials.
When asked on Wednesday whether Ms Harris was bowing to political pressure, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the vice-president was going because the administration had determined now is the "appropriate time for her to go to the border".
Mr Trump and other Republicans took credit for the surprise visit.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created - a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies.
"Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history.
"And now, it is by far the worst in American history. If [Texas] Governor Abbott and I weren't going there next week, she would have never gone!"
Earlier this month, she made her first trip abroad as vice-president - travelling to Mexico and Guatemala to hold talks about the migration crisis with the leaders of those two countries.
While in Guatemala, she told migrants: "Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border." Critics across the political spectrum said her remarks had contradicted the Biden administration's promise to usher in a more humane approach on migration.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it caught 180,034 migrants in May, the biggest monthly total since April 2000, and up slightly from the previous two months.