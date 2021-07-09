Fire lookouts: The US Forestry Service lookouts watching for fires

His wife has been extremely supportive of him taking the job. "She followed me around for my previous career in oil and gas and I think she saw the toll that that job took on me mentally and how it maybe just wasn't the best fit for me," he says. Raised on books by environmental advocate Edward Abbey and US naturalist Henry David Thoreau, he got the itch from a young age to do something outdoors - "something that's a bit out of the ordinary," he says.