Alaska: election changes come to America's last bipartisan state

In any case, for Alaska, next year's vote will be a real test of whether partisan polarisation has firmly taken hold - that Alaska isn't special anymore - or if the election reformers have found a way stem the tide and set an example for the rest of the US. If the changes work - if the state elects more moderates and primary campaigns become less ideological - other states may follow suit. At the very least, incumbent politicians who are constantly worried about the electoral risks of bipartisanship might take notice.