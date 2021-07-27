Capitol riot: Officers describe racial slurs at 6 January hearing

"When I was able to process it, it was so emotional. It was so disheartening and disappointing that we live in a country like that, where they attack you because of the colour of your skin. "Just to hurt you. Those words are weapons."Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonnell described the scene as a "medieval battlefield".He tearfully described returning home and pushing his wife away because of the amount of chemical irritant that had soaked into his uniform. During his testimony, the Iraq War veteran went on to shame Republicans for their "continuous shocking attempt" to "ignore or destroy the truth" about that day.Asked by Congresswoman Cheney about Donald Trump's claim that they were a "very loving crowd", Sgt Gonnell hit back: "I'm still recovering from those hugs and kisses.""If that was hugs and kisses, we should all go to his house and do the same thing to him."He later said that he did not mean for anyone to go to Mr Trump's home, and apologised for the "outburst".