IRS ordered to hand over Trump tax returns to Congress
- Published
The US justice department has ordered the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to hand over former president Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
The order reverses a 2019 finding that the request from the House Ways and Means Committee was "disingenuous".
Now, it believes that the committee has offered "sufficient reasons" for its request.
The decision appears to end a years-long legal battle over the records.
Although not required by law, every US president since 1976 - except Mr Trump - has released their tax returns.
When he was president, Mr Trump repeatedly said he was under audit by the IRS and so could not release them - although the IRS has said an audit would not stop the release of the information.
The House Ways and Means Committee has previously argued that it required the Republican former president's tax returns for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.
The Trump-era justice department, however, refused to hand them over. It argued that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives was seeking them for partisan political gain.
In an opinion released on Friday, the department's Office of Legal Counsel determined that the committee "has invoked sufficient reasons" for requesting the tax information.
"Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee," the opinion said.
Among those who praised the decision was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, who said that the American people "deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts and undermining of our security and democracy as president".
In February, Mr Trump was ordered by the US Supreme Court to hand over his tax returns and other financial records to prosecutors in New York.
The decision was a blow to Mr Trump, who had been in a legal battle to protect his records from a grand jury.
He has continuously denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation into his tax affairs a "witch hunt".