Andrew Cuomo: New York Governor sexually harassed women, report finds
- Published
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, subjecting them to unwanted kissing and groping, an independent investigation has found.
Announcing the results of the inquiry, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Mr Cuomo had violated state and federal laws.
Mr Cuomo is yet to respond to the investigation but has previously denied wrongdoing.
The report is likely to play a major part in a separate impeachment inquiry.
The investigation was commissioned last year after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor.
Investigators spent five months speaking to nearly 200 people, including staff members and some of those who made complaints against him. Tens of thousands of documents, texts and pictures were reviewed as part of the inquiry.
"The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," Ms James said.
Mr Cuomo, she said, had engaged in "unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments".
Cuomo 'ran finger down state trooper's neck'
In one case, Mr Cuomo and his staff retaliated against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing, according to Ms James.
Other women described being groped, kissed or sitting on the governor's lap.
Mr Cuomo allegedly reached under the blouse of an assistant to touch her breast, while another aide said he asked her if she was open to sex with an older man.
The governor stood behind a state trooper in a lift, running his finger down her neck and saying "hey you", according to investigators.
On top of the allegations of harassment, Mr Cuomo is accused of presiding over a "hostile and toxic work environment".
Joon Kim, who co-led the investigation, said: "It was a culture where you could not say no to the governor and if you upset him or his senior staff you'd be written off, cast aside or worse."
"At the same time the witnesses described a culture that normalised and overlooked everyday flirtations, physical intimacy and inappropriate comments by the governor," he added.
After a whirlwind of attention earlier this year, the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment allegations had been held at a low simmer for months. The New York attorney general's report now brings them roaring back.
Cuomo was able to survive the story's first wave through a mix of denials, apologies and hunkering down in hopes that the political storm would pass. He may now follow the same strategy again.
Even with the new revelations and the report's conclusion that the governor engaged in a "pattern" of misconduct, an organised effort to remove Cuomo through legislative impeachment will be a tough task.
Where this report may draw political blood, however, is by further diminishing Cuomo's prospects for re-election next year. His popularity has been dented, his opponents have multiplied, and the Democratic establishment continues to distance itself from the man who was once one of the party's top stars.
The next move may come from President Joe Biden, who said he was reserving his judgement until the Cuomo investigation concluded. If he turns on the governor now - either publicly or behind the scenes - it could be the only way Cuomo exits the stage before his term as governor expires.