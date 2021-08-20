Joe Biden to Americans in Afghanistan: 'We will get you home'
US President Joe Biden has again defended a chaotic evacuation effort out of Kabul as desperation grows for those still stranded in Afghanistan.
"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Mr Biden said in a White House address.
The president said the US has airlifted 13,000 people - Americans, Afghans and others - since 14 August, with others flown out on commercial flights.
He vowed to evacuate any Americans in Afghanistan who wished to return.
"Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," Mr Biden said.
Taking questions from reporters, the president said the US military would make the "same commitment" to Afghan allies hoping to leave, before clarifying that the evacuation of US citizens was the "priority".
Mr Biden, who has resolutely defended the US withdrawal, acknowledged that the scenes out of Kabul this past week were "heartbreaking".
Tens of thousands of people are still waiting to be evacuated ahead of the looming 31 August deadline for the US withdrawal. Mr Biden suggested earlier this week he would consider keeping US forces in Afghanistan beyond the deadline to ensure the evacuation of all US citizens.