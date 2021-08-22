Everly Brothers: US rock 'n' roll star Don Everly dies aged 84
Don Everly, the last surviving member of the rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died at the age of 84.
A family spokesperson confirmed Everly's death to the Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose the cause.
Everly and his brother, Phil, had hits worldwide in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including Bye Bye Love and All I Have To Do Is Dream.
They were known for their close harmonies and influenced bands such as The Beatles.
The pair had an onstage breakup in 1973 that led to a decade-long estrangement, but Phil later told Time magazine that the brothers' relationship had survived this.
Everly died on Saturday at his home in Nashville, according to the family spokesperson.
"Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother," a statement said.
The Everly Brothers were elected to the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in its first year, 1986, and they were given a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys in 1997.
Rolling Stone magazine has described them as "the most important vocal duo in rock".
Phil Everly died in 2014, aged 74.