Ask Canada: Are you a Canadian voter?
- Published
Are you a Canadian voter who is willing to share your experiences with the BBC?
What are the most important issues to you? Why?
Will you be voting differently this time around?
We want to hear your stories and experiences.
Get in touch
What are you most concerned about? Is it the environment? Foreign affairs? The economy? Racial equality and reconciliation?
In some cases your stories and experiences will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions and the privacy policy.
Use this form to get in touch.
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your response.