The hot shot US lawyer and the hit man
Police say that a prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh ordered a hit on himself so that his son could collect $10m (£7.24m) in life insurance.
The incident comes just three months after Mr Murdaugh's wife and other son were found shot dead, the latest crime twist in a series of tragedies and scandal that has plagued the family.
Who are the Murdaughs?
Alex Murdaugh, 53, is the scion of a prominent and well-connected legal family in South Carolina. Over the course of three generations, his great-grandfather, grandfather and father all served as the top prosecutor for a five-county region in the state.
In September, Mr Murdaugh's wife Margaret, 52 and son Paul, 22, were found murdered near their home.
No arrests have been made in the incident, which came a day after Mr Murdaugh resigned from his law firm. The law firm later claimed he misappropriated funds, which his lawyer says he primarily used to fund an opioid addiction. He entered rehab several days later.
At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was also facing criminal charges stemming from a 2019 incident in which authorities say he drunkenly caused a boating accident that left a woman dead.
Now what's happened?
Mr Murdaugh was found with "superficial" wounds to his head after being shot on a roadside on 4 September.
Originally, Mr Murdaugh's attorneys had claimed that he was changing a tyre when an unidentified assailant shot him. He was released from hospital two days later.
Now, police allege - and Mr Murdaugh's lawyers admit - that he paid a man to shoot him so that his son would be able to collect the insurance money.
The shooter, a 61-year-old former client named Curtis Edward Smith, now faces a slew of criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, assault and battery, assisted suicide and possession of drugs.
Although Mr Murdaugh has not been charged, police say additional charges are expected in the case. Mr Smith has already admitted his involvement.
His attorney said on Wednesday that he devised the plan in the mistaken belief that his son wouldn't be able to collect insurance money if he committed suicide.
"He called this guy [Mr Smith] who met him on the side of the road and agreed to shoot him in the head," attorney Dick Harpootlian told NBC. "It was an attempt, on his part, to do something to protect his child."
Mr Harpootlian added that Mr Murdaugh is cooperating with authorities and didn't want a "fake crime" to distract them as they investigate the killing of his wife and son.
Are the shootings connected?
Police have not charged anyone in the killing of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh in June and have not suggested that Mr Murdaugh is involved.
On NBC's 'Morning' show on Wednesday, Mr Harpoolian denied that Mr Murdaugh had anything to do with their death.
"He is totally distraught," Mr Harpootlian said. "He did not murder them."
The investigation into Margaret and Paul's killing, however, prompted police to open an investigation into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old found dead less than 10 miles away.
The case was first deemed to be a shooting, but was then ruled to be a probable hit-and-run. Police have not said what information was recovered during the Murdaugh investigation that led them to look into the Smith case.
Who killed Alex and Margaret Murdaugh?
Police have no comment about possible suspects in the killing of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh in June.
Following the murders Alex Murdaugh's brothers, Randy and John Marvin, said they were unaware if the family had enemies, although they claimed Alex had received threats.
On Wednesday, Mr Harpootlian said that Alex doesn't know who killed his family.
However, Mr Harpootlian added that he is investigating "an individual, or individuals, we believe have some culpability or have done it".
"We think we'll know this week whether the one suspect we're looking at bears further scrutiny," he said. "We'll make that information available to law enforcement".
Although he declined to give further details, Mr Harpootlian said that the "motive would be personal".