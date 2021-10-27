Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema blocking Biden's climate agenda

Part of Manchin's concern with Biden's social-spending and climate agenda is ideological. Manchin is a centrist in a party that is trending more to the left. He's a throwback to a time when his state was controlled by Democrats, but last year Republican Donald Trump won West Virginia by 39 percentage points. Manchin is now the lone Democratic holdout in West Virginia politics and, if he were to choose not to run for re-election in 2024, his seat would almost certainly flip to the Republicans.