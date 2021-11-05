Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Prosecutors reveal full footage of black jogger's death
Georgia prosecutors have shown the full footage of the fatal shooting of a black jogger at the trial of three white men accused of his murder.
State lawyers argued that 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was attacked by men who pursued him because of racial bias.
As the footage was shown, Mr Arbery's father reportedly briefly left the courtroom while his mother wept.
Defendants Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan, deny all charges and have said they acted in self-defence.
The defence has called for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors misled the jury.
Mr Arbery was shot and killed during the confrontation with the McMichaels on 23 February 2020.
Mr McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and neighbour Mr Bryan, 52, who filmed the incident, say they pursued Mr Arbery in order to make a citizen's arrest - allowed at the time under Georgia law - because they suspected he had stolen from a nearby construction site.
The McMichaels have also said they acted in self defence, accusing Mr Arbery of attacking Travis when they tried to stop him.
Prosecutors are seeking to prove that racial bias - not facts and evidence - influenced the actions taken by the three defendants.
Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski argued the men had no knowledge of Mr Arbery committing any crimes but "assumed the worst".
"All three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions."
She portrayed their actions as "driveway decisions".
In a lengthy opening statement, Ms Dunikoski laid out a months-long timeline for the court, showing that Mr Arbery never stole from or damaged the site. She also added that, because the site was unsecured, he was not trespassing either.
"The only thing Mr Arbery did was run away," she said.
Prosecutors played video and audio evidence to support their argument that the property owner was already handling the matter with local police, but the McMichaels acted on hearsay as soon as they saw Mr Arbery running.
"They didn't simply follow Mr Arbery. All three 'trapped him like a rat' with their two pickup trucks," said Ms Dunikoski, using the elder Mr McMichael's own words.
She added that Mr Bryan tried to hit the jogger four times with his car, getting so close that Mr Arbery's palm prints and T-shirt fibres were later visible on the vehicle.
"No one said I'm making a citizen's arrest today," she told the jury.
Earlier, in twin blows to the defence, the judge ruled that evidence of recent cannabis use by Mr Arbery was not relevant to the case, but that the McMichaels' Confederate flag license plate was admissible as evidence.