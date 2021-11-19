US House votes to pass $1.9tn social spending plan

The bill now runs head-long into a new set of logjams in the US Senate, where centrists Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have already pledged to pay little heed to the House provisions when negotiating the terms of the legislation with Democrats in their chamber. If and when the Senate adopts its own version of this bill, the House will have to vote yet again, in what could be the ultimate test of Pelosi's skill.