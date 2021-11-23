Brian Laundrie: US blogger Gabby Petito's fiancé 'died by suicide' - family lawyer
The fiancé of murdered US blogger Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, took his own life, his family's lawyer has said in a statement.
Mr Laundrie returned from a road trip without his fiancée and her body was later found in Wyoming.
Mr Laundrie's body was identified last month using dental records. He had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month before his body was found.
He was a person of interest in Gabby Petito's death.
"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound... and the manner of death was suicide," the family's lawyer said.
"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Steven Bertolino told ABC Action News.