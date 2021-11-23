Child is sixth fatality in Wisconsin parade car-ramming
A man accused of ramming a car into Christmas parade-goers in Wisconsin on Sunday is to be charged with six deaths after another victim - a child - died.
Darrell Brooks was formally arraigned for five deaths during a court appearance on Tuesday, but prosecutors said they would update the charges.
Nearly 50 people were also injured in the attack in Waukesha. Police say Mr Brooks deliberately targeted the crowd.
Bail was set at $5m (£3.7m) due to his extensive criminal background.
The boy killed was eight-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was hit alongside his 12-year old brother Tucker.
He had been marching with his baseball team when he was struck. According to his GoFundMe page, he underwent brain surgery on Sunday.
His brother, who suffered a fractured skull, is expected by family members to recover.
During Tuesday's court appearance Judge Kevin Costello said the $5m bail was due to the suspect's "extraordinary" criminal history and because he had fled previous charges in Wisconsin and Nevada.
"I have not seen anything like this in my very long career," Judge Costello said.
Brooks, 39, is charged with five counts of intentional homicide.
The other victims have been named as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; and Tamara Durand, 52.
Police say that 18 of the injured are children. Several victims are still in hospital critical care.