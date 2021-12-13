BBC News

US tornadoes: Photos show devastation from deadly storms

Published
Most of the deaths have been recorded in Kentucky

Devastating tornadoes swept through the US over the weekend, with deaths recorded in five of the six states that were hit.

At least 74 Kentucky residents were killed, with victims ranging in age from just five months to 86 years.

A man in Mayfield surveys damage to the neighbourhood

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday at least 109 people remain missing and more deaths may be confirmed soon.

Search and rescue efforts have been continuing across Western Kentucky.

Mayfield, Kentucky, is "ground zero" of the tornado outbreak, the state governor said

Mr Beshear said a tornado had wrecked places all along its 227-mile (365km) path. Thousands of people had their homes destroyed and more than 26,000 homes are still without power.

The heavily damaged Mayfield courthouse
Workers search the razed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory for survivors

Eight deaths were confirmed at a candle factory in Mayfield, and there are still workers missing.

Bowling Green, over 100 miles (160km) east of Mayfield, also suffered damages
A deadly tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois

Six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois died when the building was destroyed by a tornado on Friday.

Watch how Kentucky residents are rebuilding their lives from "hell on Earth"

