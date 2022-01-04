Donald Trump's children refuse to testify in fraud inquiry
- Published
Two of Donald Trump's children have refused to testify to a fraud inquiry into the family's business.
Donald Jr, 44, and Ivanka, 40, were ordered to give evidence by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
She opened a civil inquiry in 2019 into claims that - before he took office - Mr Trump had inflated the value of his assets to banks when seeking loans.
Mr Trump's lawyers are trying to stop Ms James from questioning the former US president and his children.
They have asked a judge to quash the "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony.
Mr Trump sued Ms James last month, accusing the attorney general - an elected Democrat - of pursuing a politically motivated witch hunt against him, a Republican.
She had requested he testify in person at her office before Friday.
The court filing on Monday is the first time investigators have said they want to question Donald Jnr and Ivanka under oath.
Ms James's spokesperson said: "We are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law."
Another son, Eric, 37, who is executive vice-president at the Trump Organization, was questioned in October 2020.
Ms James's civil case is separate to an ongoing criminal investigation in Manhattan into the organisation's business practices.
Donald Jr and Eric took over control of the company along with Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer, when their father took office in January 2017.
Ivanka also worked at the Trump Organization, before becoming a senior White House adviser.
Mr Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in July to tax fraud charges.