Millionaire murderer Robert Durst dies in prison
- Published
Millionaire convicted murderer Robert Durst has died in prison at the age of 78, according to his lawyer.
Durst died as a California prisoner after pleading guilty in September to killing his friend Susan Berman.
He murdered her to stop her talking to police about his wife's disappearance. Police believe he killed two others.
Durst, who had numerous medical issues, was placed on a ventilator months before his death, his lawyer said.
Lawyer Chip Lewis confirmed that he died at the San Joaquin General Hospital while serving as a prisoner in Stockton, California.
He said that his death was due to "natural causes" and that he had been suffering from bladder cancer.
The New York real estate heir was sentenced to life in prison in October for the 2000 killing of Berman, who was his long-time confidante and spokeswoman.