Finding love as a trans woman

He messaged me on a dating app and it felt different. Josh is five years younger than me and in the US military. He comes from a large and loving Filipino-American family and he told them all about me - including my gender identity - once he knew we were serious. There was some surprise as they got their heads around the reality that their son was with a trans woman, but they were always kind. The first relative I met of Josh's was his sister, and I could see the happiness on his face as he introduced us and saw that she and I connected. Over the months, I met Josh's entire family. The first thing his grandpa said when I walked in was, "Josh, she's so beautiful."