Losing team wins after fans' cash boost for good cause
- Published
When US football team Kansas City Chiefs won a crucial game against the Buffalo Bills with just 13 seconds left on the clock, pundits called it one of the sport's best clashes of all time.
Dejected Bills fans left the stadium on Sunday devastated.
But what happened next really softened the blow - Kansas fans started to donate $13 each to a charity set up by the Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
In less than a week, $300,000 has already been raised.
Allen's charity has handed the money to the stunned bosses of the children's hospital in Buffalo, New York, it supports.
At the close of the nail-biter of a game, a Twitter account belonging to a Chiefs fan urged them all to donate $13 to mark the extraordinary 13 seconds it took to win the game.
The clash had widely been seen as a standoff between two of the greatest quarterbacks currently in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Allen of the Bills.
Both had top performances, but in the dying seconds of regular time, Mahomes' team forced play into overtime and eventually won with the help of a favourable coin toss that led to a touchdown.
While the tough loss will hurt diehard Bills' fans for many seasons to come, the gesture from the Chiefs fans was obviously deeply appreciated.
The Oishei Children's Hospital tweeted: "Wow we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of donations from #ChiefsKingdom.
"Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids."