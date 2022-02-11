Freedom Convoy: Canada court orders end to trucks' bridge blockade
- Published
A Canadian judge has granted a court order to end a truckers' blockade of a vital trade link with the US.
The chief justice of Ontario's Superior Court of Justice said the injunction would come into effect at 19:00 local time (midnight GMT) on Friday.
The Ambassador Bridge, linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan, has been blockaded for five days.
Truckers protests against Covid restrictions are also ongoing at other border crossings and in Ottawa.
The ruling was made at a court hearing on Friday. The specifics of the injunction are still being finalised, according to CBC News.
On Thursday, Windsor Police said that law enforcement from other jurisdictions were helping at the site of the protests.