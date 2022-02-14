Kentucky mayoral candidate survives being targeted by a gunman
Police in the US state of Kentucky have apprehended an individual who entered the office of a local politician on Monday morning and shot at him.
Craig Greenberg, running to be Louisville's next Democratic mayor, later tweeted his team was safe and he would provide an update in due course.
According to police, the shots hit Mr Greenberg's clothing but nobody was injured by the lone shooter.
No motive has yet been identified.