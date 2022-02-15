Report: Ottawa police chief resigns amid anti-mandate protests
- Published
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned, according to Canadian media.
Mr Sloly, 55, has faced mounting criticism for his handling of the anti-vaccine mandate protests that have paralysed the downtown core of Canada's capital for 19 days.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday invoked the Emergencies Act as a "last resort" in response to the protests.
Mr Sloly is expected to confirm his resignation after the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting later today.
A former Canadian men's soccer player, Mr Sloly took over at the Ottawa Police Service in 2019, more than three decades after joining the Toronto police. His contract in Ottawa was due to end in 2024.
Throughout his career, he gained a reputation as a progressive reformer, dedicated to improving police-community relations.
However, he has been criticised by Ottawans for what has been seen an anaemic response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests.
But as of last week Mr Sloly stood by his response, telling Newstalk 580 he had "absolutely no" intention to step down.
"I came here to do a job and I'm going to get that job done all the way through," he said.
On Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau took the unprecedented step of evoking the Emergencies Act, which he said would give local police "more tools" to deal with protesters. Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be deployed to assist.