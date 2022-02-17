Judge rules Donald Trump must testify in New York investigation
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump and two of his children must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into their business practices, a judge has ruled.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused the Trump Organization of using "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" to get loans and tax breaks.
Mr Trump must now sit for deposition within 21 days.
He has denied the accusations.
On Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that Mr Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr, 44, and daughter Ivanka Trump, 40, must each comply with subpoenas Ms James issued in December.
Ms James' investigation had uncovered "copious evidence of possible financial fraud", the judge said, giving her a "clear right" to question the former president and two of his children involved in the business under oath.
Mr Trump, 75, has called the investigation politically motivated and a "witch-hunt" by Ms James, a Democrat.
The investigation, which was opened in 2019, aims to prove the government's claims that Mr Trump inflated the value of his assets to banks when seeking loans. The fraud is alleged to have taken place before he took office.
Attorneys for Mr Trump had attempted to sue Ms James in a bid to prevent her from questioning the former president and his children.
Ms James hailed the judge's decision as a victory, saying that "justice has prevailed".
The civil case is separate to a Manhattan criminal investigation into the Trump Organization's practices.
In court, attorneys for Mr Trump argued that testifying in the civil case would improperly allow the state to circumvent a law which bars prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury unless they are granted immunity.
"If she [Ms James] wants sworn testimony from my client, he's entitled to immunity," defence attorney Ronald Fischetti said.
"He gets immunity for what he says, or he gets nothing".
Mr Trump's team is expected to appeal the decision. He could also invoke his right to remain silent in any deposition.
The Trump Organization could not be immediately reached for comment.