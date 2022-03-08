Guy Reffitt: First trial of US Capitol riots ends with conviction
The first person to face trial over the 6 January storming of the US Capitol has been found guilty on all counts.
Guy Reffitt, 49, from Texas, was convicted of five charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and interfering with police in a riot.
The case was being closely watched as a possible bellwether for hundreds more cases related to that day which will come to trial in the months ahead.
Jurors took under four hours to unanimously convict Reffitt.