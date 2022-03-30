Opening statements in IS Beatle jihadist trial
Opening statements take place on Monday in the US federal trial of a British-born jihadist accused of hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.
El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, is the last of a group of Islamic State militants - known as the Beatles for their British accents - to face justice.
The group is said to have tortured and beheaded hostages in Syria, including several journalists and aid workers.
The trial, in Virginia, is expected to last three to four weeks.
Mr Elsheikh, who went to Syria in 2012, is charged with taking hostages, resulting in the deaths of four Americans - journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.
He is also charged with conspiring in the deaths of the British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, and Japanese journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto.
Mr Elsheikh, who was stripped of his British citizenship in 2018, denies the charges.
He admits he was with IS in Syria but attributes the planning and killing of hostages to fellow Beatle Mohammed Emwazi.
Emwazi, known as Jihadi John, was thought to be the group's ringleader. He was killed by a joint US-UK drone strike in Syria in 2015.
The other two Beatles - Aine Davis or "Paul" and Alexanda Kotey or "Ringo" - are in custody in Turkey and the US respectively.
Hostages called Mr Elsheikh "George" and say as the main guard, he carried out most of the torture.
More than 50 witnesses are expected to take the stand against him.
The James Foley Foundation on Tuesday applauded the beginning of the trial, saying the late Foley had been used as propaganda and murdered.
"Hostage takers must be held accountable to deter further hostage taking. Too often captors of US nationals evade arrest and indictment, and therefore never face justice," its statement reads.