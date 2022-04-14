Brooklyn shooting: Suspect to appear in court on terror-related charge
- Published
The man accused of unleashing a barrage of gunfire on a rush-hour subway train in New York City is expected in court today on federal terror charges.
Frank James was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, ending a massive manhunt for the lone suspect behind the attack, which injured 23 people.
Mr James, 62, was charged in federal court with violating a law that prohibits "terrorist attacks or other violence" against mass transit systems.
If convicted he faces life behind bars.
Mr James "committed a heinous and premeditated attack on ordinary New Yorkers during their morning subway commute", said US Attorney Breon Pearce in a statement announcing the charges.
Police alleged Mr James donned a gas mask and threw two smoke grenades on the floor of a Manhattan-bound N train before opening fire around 8:30am (12:30 GMT) local time on Tuesday.
The suspect escaped after the attack, police said, but left behind several personal items connected to Mr James, including a key to a U-Haul van that he had rented, and a bank card with his name on it. There was also a Glock 9mm handgun legally purchased in Ohio under the name "Frank Robert James".
He was arrested "without incident", police said, after authorities received a tip regarding his whereabouts.
Mr James, who had recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, police said on Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no details about Mr James' alleged motive have yet been provided.
According to prosecutors, Mr James published a variety of videos online making statements about the New York City subway system, occasionally addressing New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he complained about the "homeless situation" on subway cars.
In one video, prosecutors said, Mr James said: "And so the message to me is: I should have just gotten a gun, and started shooting."