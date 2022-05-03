Can Congress legalise abortion if Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade?

It is a practice that speaks to the court's unrivalled power to interpret, uphold or strike down any law Congress passes and establish or dismantle individual rights at the stroke of a pen. It is a power that was assumed by the court itself in the early 1800s - and one that is inherently undemocratic. The power has survived, and been respected, for as long as it has in part because protections and procedures that court's champions have meticulously crafted over the centuries .