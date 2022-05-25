Kate Moss: Johnny Depp never pushed or kicked me
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
BBC News, Washington
- Published
British supermodel Kate Moss has testified that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abused her, contradicting a claim made by the actor's ex-wife.
Amber Heard, 36, had claimed that she heard rumours that Mr Depp once pushed Ms Moss down a flight of stairs.
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50m (£40m) for an opinion article she wrote in which she said she was an abuse victim.
He is expected to testify again later on Wednesday.
In brief testimony on Wednesday, Ms Moss - who dated Mr Depp between 1994 and 1998 - said that he never pushed her, but rather that he once came to her aid after she fell down the stairs.
"As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Ms Moss said. "And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain".
"He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," she added.
Mr Depp never pushed or kicked her throughout the years they spent together, Ms Moss said.
The claim he had pushed her was brought up earlier in the trial by Ms Heard, who said the image of her then-husband abusing the model had popped into her head when she witnessed an altercation between Mr Depp and her sister.
"[Her] back was to the staircase and Johnny swings at her," Ms Heard said. "I don't hesitate. I don't want. I just, in my head, think of Kate Moss and stairs".
Her concerns prompted her to "swing" at Johnny to defend her sister, she said, hitting him "square in the face".
Her lawyers chose to not cross-examine Ms Moss.
The defamation case against Ms Heard stems from a 2018 comment article she wrote for the Washington Post in which she said she was a victim of abuse.
While the piece did not identify Mr Depp by name, his attorneys have said it "incalculably" damaged his career. She has countersued him for $100m.
A source close to Ms Heard told the BBC that they believe Ms Moss's testimony will have little impact on the case when it comes to the "central issue" of "whether Amber Heard can exercise her right of freedom of speech".
Mr Depp is expected to take the stand later on Wednesday as part of his own case. Ms Heard's team had planned to call him for more questioning on Monday, but abruptly changed course without explanation.
Closing arguments will begin on Friday, followed by jury deliberations.