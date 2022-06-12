Bipartisan group of US senators agrees limited gun safety measures
- Published
A bipartisan group of US senators say they have agreed a framework for potential legislation on gun safety.
The measures would include support for tougher background checks for buyers under the age of 21 and cracking down on illegal gun purchases.
But the measures fall far short of President Joe Biden's calls for change.
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the US on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings.