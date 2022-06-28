Texas: At least 40 found dead in lorry - reports
- Published
At least 40 people, believed to be migrants, have reportedly been found dead in a lorry on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.
According to one local news outlet, at least 16 people have also been taken to hospital in varying condition.
Images posted to social media showed a significant number of emergency responders surrounding the large truck.
According to KSAT TV channel, the vehicle was discovered next to rail tracks in San Antonio's Southwest Side.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the latest version.