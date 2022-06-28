Trump urged armed supporters to storm Capitol - aide
Donald Trump knew supporters had weapons when he urged them to storm the Capitol to overturn election result, ex-White House aide says
The former aide testified to the committee probing the 6 January riots that Mr Trump and his top staffers knew of the potential for violence.
But a planned rally, which attorney Rudy Giuliani said would make Mr Trump "look powerful", went ahead.
The president also demanded to join the march on the Capitol himself.
In a series of public hearings, the 6 January committee has sought to link the former president directly to the efforts to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.
The sixth hearing - hastily announced with what the committee said was due to the revelation of new evidence - drew on the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, the principal staffer to Mr Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.
