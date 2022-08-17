Liz Cheney vs Donald Trump: Why it's not over yet

While Trump-endorsed candidates have had much success in winning nominations, the midterms in November are a different matter. Polls show some of the election denying candidates endorsed by him aren't doing well. Trump favourites in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia are all behind in the polls. At the same time, some more centrist Democrats in New Jersey and Virginia, who were expected to do badly in November, appear to be doing better. Wyoming may not be the template for the rest of the country.