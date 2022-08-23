Breonna Taylor: Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping falsify search warrant
By Sam Cabral
BBC News, Washington
- Published
A former US police officer has pleaded guilty to helping falsify a search warrant in the case related to the fatal shooting of a black hospital worker Breonna Taylor.
Ms Taylor, 26, was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March 2020 by plainclothes police who were executing a "no-knock" search warrant.
Her death sparked months of racial justice protests around the country.
Former detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett's conviction is the first in the case.
The 35-year-old officer was accused of helping falsify an affidavit for the search of Ms Taylor's home. She entered her plea on Tuesday in a federal court in Louisville, according to US media.
According to charging documents, Goodlett conspired with another officer to falsely claim a postal inspector had verified Ms Taylor was receiving packages at her address for her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer - thus providing a justification for the search.
Fired from the police department on Friday, Goodlett now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 (£212,000) fine.
Ms Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was asleep with her boyfriend when police burst into her apartment. Taylor's boyfriend fired once at what he said he believed were intruders.
Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor, killing her.
The ex-officer will now likely testify for the government against the three former colleagues charged in connection with Ms Taylor's death.
The men - Brett Hankison, Kyle Meany and Joshua Jaynes - were indicted earlier this month on more serious civil rights charges than Goodlett, and face life in prison if convicted.
Reacting to news of the plea earlier this month, Ben Crump, an attorney for the Taylor family, wrote on Twitter: "The truth prevails!"
Only one former detective - Mr Hankison - had been previously charged over the case.
Mr Hankison was present during the raid and fired 10 bullets, some of which entered the neighbours' home. He was charged with wanton endangerment but a jury acquitted him earlier this year.