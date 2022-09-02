Biden's picturesque setting with a dark twist

There's more to it than that, however. For the first time in nearly a year, the president's political fortunes appear to be on an upswing. His approval ratings, which declined precipitously following an inflationary spike that began last summer and the chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, have rebounded from truly abysmal to merely bad. Bad is not good, but it's in the neighbourhood of past presidents, like Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who went on to win re-election two years later.