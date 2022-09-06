Eliza Fletcher: Police identify body found in search for heiress
- Published
A body found in the search for Eliza Fletcher has been identified as that of the missing Memphis heiress, police say.
The 34-year-old was abducted while jogging early on Friday morning near the University of Memphis campus.
Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with kidnapping and killing the mother-of-two.
Fletcher was the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a billionaire local businessman and philanthropist.
The Memphis Police Department said on Monday that officers had found a body at around 17:07pm local time (23:07 BST) - but stressed no identification had been made.
Then on Tuesday, officers said the deceased "located yesterday in the 1600 block of Victor has been identified as Eliza Fletcher".
At the time of the discovery, Abston, who was arrested on Saturday, had been charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
Additional charges for him have now "been added for first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping," police said in the update.
Abston was arrested after his DNA was detected on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers also found a vehicle at the address Abston was staying at that matched CCTV footage of Fletcher being forced into an SUV.
He attempted to flee when US Marshals arrived at the residence but was captured, the affidavit said.