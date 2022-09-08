In pictures: World reacts to the Queen's death

A well-wisher places flowers outside the British embassy in Washington DCGetty Images
A well-wisher places flowers outside the British embassy in Washington DC

Condolences have poured in from around the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A man lowers the flag at the US Capitol in Washington DC

Flags have been lowered to half staff at various locations, including the White House and US Capitol in Washington DC.

A billboard in Times Square, New York, pays tribute to the Queen

Crowds have gathered to mourn and leave flowers in the Queen's memory.

The Tel Aviv Municipality building in Israel was lit up like a Union Jack flag
A memorial outside a British pub in the Santa Monica neighbourhood of Los Angeles
"The world just got more masculine," says Brecken Armstrong as she buys royal keepsakes from the Rose Tree Cottage English Tea Room in Pasadena, California
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on the Queen's death

The UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, following a 70-year reign.

President Joe Biden went to the British embassy in Washington to sign a condolences book.

President Joe Biden went to the British embassy in Washington to sign a condolences book

The Queen's image is displayed on a big screen at the start of a football match in Rome, Italy
In Nairobi, Kenya, a man watches live coverage of the transfer of power

