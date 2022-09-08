In pictures: World reacts to the Queen's death
Condolences have poured in from around the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Flags have been lowered to half staff at various locations, including the White House and US Capitol in Washington DC.
Crowds have gathered to mourn and leave flowers in the Queen's memory.
The UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, following a 70-year reign.
President Joe Biden went to the British embassy in Washington to sign a condolences book.
