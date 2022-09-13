Kenneth Starr: Clinton investigator dead at 76
- Published
Kenneth Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment, has died at the age of 76, his family says.
Starr, a former judge and US solicitor general, died at a Houston hospital of complications from surgery.
As the independent counsel investigating Mr Clinton, Starr became a household name across the US.
More recently he served on the team defending former President Donald Trump from impeachment in 2020.
A native of Texas, Starr was appointed by the US Department of Justice to investigate Whitewater, a scandal-plagued 1980s land venture that involved both Bill and Hillary Clinton.
While conducting the investigation, Starr found evidence that Mr Clinton had been having an affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
The scandal resulted in Mr Clinton being impeached by the US House of Representatives in 1998. He was later acquitted by the Senate.
Years later, in 2016, Starr was forced to leave a position as President of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, after an inquiry determined that the school had mishandled rape accusations involving members of its football team. The scandal also led to his resignation as the university's chancellor and as a law professor.