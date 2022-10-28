Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' after break-in
The husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been "violently assaulted" after a break-in at their California home.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson said.
The attacker, who has not been named, is in custody but a motive for the attack is not known.
Mrs Pelosi was not at the San Francisco home when the incident took place on Friday morning.
"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," a spokesman for the senior Democrat said.
The couple have been married since 1963.
Mr Pelosi was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury after crashing his car earlier this year. The venture capitalist pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to five days in jail.
Mrs Pelosi is one of the most powerful politicians in the US. She was re-elected to a fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2021, making her second in line to the presidency after Vice-President Kamala Harris.