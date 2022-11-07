US midterms 2022: How to follow the live results on the BBC
- Published
If you want to follow the drama as it unfolds, the BBC has you covered on election night.
How can I follow online?
The BBC News website has election results as they come in, and a live page with the latest reaction and analysis from correspondents in the US and around the world.
Online coverage also includes:
- A live video stream of the BBC's election night special
- Interactive maps with the results as they come in
- We're tweeting every result on @BBCNorthAmerica, along with expert analysis. You can also find the highlights on our Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Where can I find coverage on TV?
The BBC's US Election 2022 results programme is hosted by Katty Kay and Christian Fraser in Washington.
In the UK, it's being broadcast on BBC Two, the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer from 18:15 ET (23:15 GMT) until 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT) on Wednesday. Internationally, the programme is being shown on BBC World News. It'll also be streamed live on the BBC News website and app.
You can expect analysis by North America Editor Sarah Smith, and commentary from a panel of experts holding views across the political spectrum - as well as the latest reporting by journalists around the US.
How can I listen on the radio?
The election special programme is hosted by Razia Iqbal and Justin Webb live from Washington. They will be joined by reporters and experts from across the United States as the results come in.
It will air across the BBC World Service and BBC Sounds from 18:00 ET (23:00 GMT) until 01:00 ET (0600 GMT) on Wednesday morning.
BBC Radio 4's Today will feature updates from Justin between 01:00 and 04:00 ET (0600 and 0900 GMT), and Americast will also react to the night.