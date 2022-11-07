US midterm elections: 'Angry, petrified'... US voters share their fears

They are all terrible options to vote for. It is so divided. There are so many crazy people on both sides, it's a little worrisome. I'm a bit concerned about reactions from people on either side if their candidates don't win. I think it could be bad in terms of safety - there might even be riots. Everyone is so revved up. I'm dreading Wednesday morning - I don't want to see the news that Pennsylvania is in flames. The sad thing is that no matter what happens Election Day, come Wednesday they'll ramp it up for the presidential election. We won't get a break till 2024.