Biden extends student loan repayments freeze amid lawsuits
- Published
The White House has put student loan repayments on hold again, saying that the delay will let courts rule on the Democrats' plan to forgive some debt.
The pause on repayments had been due to expire in December for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.
It is now being extended until 30 June 2023 - the eighth time that the US education department has delayed requiring student loans to be repaid.
President Joe Biden said his student loan forgiveness plan is 100% "legal".
"Republican special interests and elected officials sued to deny this relief even for their own constituents," Mr Biden said in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.
"It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit."
Mr Biden announced his plan in August to cancel up to $20,000 (£16,800) in student debt.