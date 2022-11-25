US Walmart shooting: Weapon purchased morning of attack
- Published
A man who opened fire on co-workers at a Walmart in Virginia had just hours before legally purchased the handgun he used in the attack, officials say.
An update on Friday from city of Chesapeake officials also said the gunman did not have a criminal history.
Six people were killed in the Tuesday evening attack, all of whom were Walmart employees.
The gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police have not stated a motive for the shooting, but officials released a "Death Note" found on the gunman's phone that included perceived grievances he held against some of his colleagues.
"God forgive me for what I am going to do," the suspect concluded in the note.
Police have named the victims as Lorenzo Gamble, 43, Brian Pendleton, 38, Kellie Pyle, 52, Randall Blevins, 70, and Tyneka Johnson, 22.
On Friday, the city revealed name of the sixth victim: 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.
A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to media that all of the victims worked for the company.
The gunman was identified by police as 31-year-old Andre Bing, a manager at the Walmart where the attack took place.
Police said he was armed with a 9mm handgun that was purchased at a local store, and multiple magazines.
A witness in the attack has said the gunman appeared to be targeting specific people.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in the store's break room when the gunman opened fire.
"What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead," Ms Wilczewski said.
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said a community vigil will be held on Monday to commemorate the victims.
The Virginia shooting came just days after a gunman opened fire at a LGBT nightclub in the US state of Colorado, killing five people and leaving 17 others with gunshot injuries.
This is not the first mass shooting at a Walmart store. Twenty-three people were killed in 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The gunman, who allegedly targeted Hispanics, is awaiting trial.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws and said he is "going to try" to move on gun control before Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January.