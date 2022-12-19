Harvey Weinstein found guilty in second sex crimes trial
The former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sex crimes in his second sexual assault trial in Los Angeles.
The 70-year-old is already serving 23 years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York.
He is facing decades more in prison after Monday's conviction.
During the two-month trial, the court heard how Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before assaulting them.
Weinstein was found guilty of rape and two sexual assault charges involving an accuser known as Jane Doe 1, to protect her anonymity.
The jury was unable to reach verdicts in allegations by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and the accusations of another woman.
A mistrial was declared on those counts.