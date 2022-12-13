From Bitcoin to blockchain: Key cryptocurrency terms and what they mean

Blockchain is the technology underpinning all cryptocurrencies, and many other products like NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens). All of the buying, selling and trading of cryptocurrencies is recorded onto this virtual spreadsheet, which is arranged in blocks linked together in a giant chain. Every cryptocurrency transaction is individually recorded onto the blockchain by a huge network of volunteers verifying its authenticity by using computer programmes. Since the blockchain is decentralised, it's not stored on one machine or network or owned by one company. The information is accessible to everyone.