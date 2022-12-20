Robert De Niro: Woman 'tried to steal actor's gifts' from under tree in NYC
A woman has been arrested after she was caught allegedly trying to steal presents from beneath Robert De Niro's Christmas tree in New York City.
Police saw the woman enter his building's basement on the Upper East Side at 02:45 (07:45 GMT) on Monday and later found signs of a forced entry.
She was known to authorities due to numerous previous burglary arrests.
A spokesperson for De Niro said the actor was fine, and had no comment. He added the alleged burglary took place at a home he was renting temporarily.
A New York police spokesperson said officers followed the woman into the apartment, where they caught the alleged perpetrator in the living room as she attempted to put presents from the tree into her bag.
Officers reportedly did not know the home was De Niro's.
A police spokesperson said charges against the woman were pending and the investigation was ongoing.
Two-time Academy Award winner De Niro was born and raised in Manhattan.