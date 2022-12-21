Trump tax returns will be made public, US House panel votes

In 2020, the New York Times obtained leaked copies of 18 years of Mr Trump's tax returns. In a series of articles on the topic, the newspaper reported that the president paid no federal taxes in 10 of those 18 years and only $750 (£615) in each of his first two years in the White House. It also disclosed that the then-president was in a fight with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9m (£59.8m) tax refund he had claimed and owed more than $400m (£328m) in debt due by 2024.