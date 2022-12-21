Victims of shooting at apartments in Vaughan, Canada, named
Canadian police have identified all five people killed at an Ontario apartment complex in an attack that appears to have been sparked by a dispute with the block's board.
Three of the victims in Vaughan, Ontario, had worked for the board.
The board president, whose wife was shot but is expected to survive, says he thinks he was also targeted.
Police are still investigating the killer's motives, and have not confirmed it is related to the dispute.
The 73-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police in a hallway of the apartment complex during Sunday's rampage.
Vaughan's mayor has ordered city hall's flags to fly at half staff in memory of the victims:
- Rita Camilleri, 57
- Vittorio Panza, 79
- Russell Manock, 75
- Helen Manock, 71
- Naveed Dada, 59
Ms Camilleri was a member of the board and was in a romantic relationship with Mr Panza, according to local media.
Mr Manock served on the board and was married to Mrs Manock.
Mr Dada was a local Vaughan real estate agent, and also served on the all-volunteer board.
According to court documents, the suspect had filed several lawsuits against the building's condominium corporation that a judge later described as "frivolous".
He had been due to appear at a court hearing on the day after the shooting where he was facing temporary eviction from the building.
John Di Nino, the condominium board's president, said he was in his apartment when the gunman showed up at the door and shot his wife, Doreen Di Nino. She is expected to survive.
Mr Di Nino told reporters on Tuesday he believes the killer was going after people affiliated with the board.
"The fact that the gunman approached our unit and targeted my family only leads me to believe that it was a targeted incident," he said.
Vaughan councillor Marilyn Iafrate told the York Region News that she was friends with Ms Camilleri and Mr Panza, calling them a "lovely couple".
"Rita was wonderful, a real spitfire, very intelligent," she said. "She was very thorough, very rational. She was helping residents before she was on the board."
"Every board will be looking over their shoulder now," added the local politician. "She did not deserve this. Not Rita."
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said that Ms Camilleri was a "smart businesswoman" who had a "contagious laugh" and a "zest for life".
"She was a loving daughter, sister, partner and the most caring aunt," he said, adding that she loved to cook and travel.
Mr Panza, the chief said, was a "proud Italian immigrant", a "well-respected realtor" for over 40 years, and had a "great passion for music".
He had three daughters and seven grandchildren.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, a National Hockey League team, confirmed Mr Panza was the maternal grandfather of its defenceman Victor Mete.
"The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday," the statement read.
Mr Dada, Chief MacSween said, was a "great son and brother" who "always wanted to serve his community and help those in need". He added that Mr Dada had spent half his life in Canada.
Russell and Lorraine Manock were soul mates, he said, "devoted to each other and their family".