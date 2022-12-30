Who is George Santos and why is he in trouble?

On 29 December, for example, the New York Times reported that Mr Santos' campaign paid $11,000 to a cleaning company for "apartment rental for staff", in addition to a slew of disbursements pegged at $199.99 - exactly one cent below the threshold in which receipts are required by federal law. The campaign expenditures also include $40,000 for air travel, a figure the newspaper noted "resembles the campaign filings of party leaders in Congress, as opposed to a newly elected congressman who is still introducing himself to local voters."